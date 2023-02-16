NYK to Support Siemens Gamesa Offshore Wind Installation with CTV

Siemens Gamesa has signed a contract with global logistics firm NYK for a crew transport vessel (CTV) that will be used for an offshore wind power generation facility.

The CTV will be owned by NYK and managed by Hokkaido-based Hokuyo Kaiun Co. Ltd., an NYK Group company. The vessel will be engaged in transporting workers to the offshore wind facility at Ishikari Bay New Port, which is scheduled to begin commercial operations in December.

The Ishikari Bay New Port project is being developed by Green Power Ishikari LLC, a special purpose company established by Green Power Investment Corp. It plans to construct, operate and maintain 14 SG 8.0-167 DD offshore wind turbines manufactured by Siemens Gamesa.

The CTV will be used to transport workers between the offshore work site facilities and the onshore base for maintenance work after the offshore wind turbines are in operation.

This is the NYK Group’s first CTV operation inside Japan.