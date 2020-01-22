NV Energy Requests Bids for Renewable Portfolio

NV Energy, a provider of energy services to 1.4 million customers in Nevada, has issued a request for proposals (RFP) to add new renewable energy projects to its portfolio.

This announcement comes after the Public Utilities Commission of Nevada’s (PUCN) December 2019 approval of 1,190 MW of new solar energy and 590 MW of battery storage to be built in Nevada and serving customers by Jan. 1, 2024.

“We continue our commitment to our customers to expand our use of renewable resources while working to reduce energy costs for our customers,” says Doug Cannon, president and CEO of NV Energy. “We expect these new projects to provide some of the lowest-cost renewable energy available, which will directly benefit our customers.”

The request for proposals seeks solar, geothermal, wind, biomass and biogas technology projects that are compliant with Nevada’s existing renewable portfolio standards. NV Energy will also consider adding supplemental energy storage systems that are integrated with the proposed renewable energy resource and stand-alone energy storage systems. Projects will be competitively evaluated on a number of factors, including the best value to customers of NV Energy and the creation of economic benefits to Nevada.

NV Energy requests that all parties interested in becoming a bidder for this opportunity register on the company’s website and follow each of the directives under the “Steps to Complete” section of the website.

Bids are due by 4 p.m. on March 9, 2020. Projects proposed by successful bidders will require the approval of the PUCN. It is anticipated the projects would be completed and producing energy for customers by Dec. 31, 2025.

Photo: NV Energy headquarters