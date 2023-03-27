Novaporte, Blue Water Shipping to Develop Canadian Wind Marshaling Port

Novaporte, a transportation, logistics and green energy development in Cape Breton, Nova Scotia, says it has signed a concession agreement with Blue Water Shipping, a provider of logistics services in modern supply chain management.

Both parties will work together, along with equity partner Membertou First Nation, to develop a marshaling hub in Sydney, Nova Scotia, for offshore wind energy servicing the northeast Atlantic, U.S., and eastern Canada.

“Together, we’re launching the first major offshore wind port development in Canada, and we’re happy to do it with a local and highly dedicated team,” says Thomas Bek, COO energy, ports and projects, Blue Water Shipping. “Novaporte and Blue Water Shipping will offer strong and flexible solutions together to meet the increasing demands of the industry in the northeast Atlantic U.S. market and we will be ready to support Nova Scotia’s offshore wind sector in the years ahead.”

When completed, the Novaporte multi-use port facility plans to accommodate offshore wind marshaling, containers, bulk, roll-on and roll-off cargo, logistics, hydrogen and marine services. As the offshore wind sector grows globally, there is a significant demand for sufficient marshaling facilities to support offshore developments on the northeast coast of the U.S. in the near term.

Additionally, the province of Nova Scotia has recently announced an ambitious offshore wind and hydrogen strategy, with the initial target to build and produce 5 GW of offshore energy by 2030.

Case studies have shown that the first critical building block for successful offshore wind projects is having access to adequate marshaling land and infrastructure. Novaporte is well-positioned to accommodate such facilities— providing a 16.5 meter harbor depth, no air obstructions, significant laydown area, flat geography and a strategic location.

In addition to marshaling, the site is suitable to accommodate offshore operations and maintenance facilities quayside, as well as manufacturing and assembly facilities less than one kilometer away from the waterside terminal.