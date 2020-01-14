Northwester 2 Wind Farm Energizes Belgian Grid

The first Northwester 2 offshore wind farm turbine has started supplying electricity to the Belgian grid.

The 219 MW project will utilize 23 MHI Vestas 164-9.5 MW turbines – the most powerful turbines to enter commercial operation to date.

Northwester 2 holds a 219 MW concession in Belgian territorial waters. The current shareholders fo the project are Parkwind, an offshore wind company, and Sumitomo Corp., a Japanese industrial group. Parkwind has been in charge of the development and is managing construction and operational activities. The company is headquartered in Belgium and will operate from the Ostend harbor.

“Starting up production of energy is a key milestone for the Northwester 2 project and is the result of thorough preparation and collaboration between our team, contractors, shareholders, authorities and the Belgian transmission grid operator, Elia,” says Peter Caluwaerts, project director at Parkwind.

“This first important milestone realized by the Northwester 2 project, marking the first renewable energy production transported through Elia’s modular offshore grid,” says Chris Peeters, CEO of Elia. “This major step was only possible through the collaboration of both companies. We are especially proud to integrate more renewable wind energy to the system and to work towards achieving our climate objectives.”

The wind farm is expected to be fully operational before the summer of 2020.

Photo: Northwester 2 wind farm