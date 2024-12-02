Northland Power Taps Christine Healy As President and CEO

Northland Power Inc., a global power producer with substantial holdings in onshore and offshore wind, has appointed Christine Healy president and CEO, effective Feb. 5, 2025. In addition to serving as president and CEO, Healy will also be appointed as a director of the company.

“We are confident that Christine’s extensive leadership experience, proven track record in creating value and her deep understanding of the energy sector will bring invaluable expertise to lead Northland’s future,” says John Brace, interim president, CEO and board chair.

Healy brings a wealth of expertise in mergers and acquisitions, as well as global leadership in sustainability and energy transition. She joins Northland from AtkinsRéalis, where she served as president of Asia, the Middle East and Australia. Prior to that, she held senior executive roles at TotalEnergies for more than five years, and she also held senior positions at Maersk Oil and Gas and Statoil (now Equinor).





“The company has established itself as a leader in sustainable energy solutions, and I am eager to build on this strong foundation,” Healy says. “Together with Northland’s talented people, we will continue to innovate, expand its global energy portfolio and create long-term value for stakeholders and communities.”