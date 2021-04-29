Northland Power Selects BLIX to Develop Offshore Wind Portfolio

BLIX Consultancy has been awarded a framework agreement by Northland Power to assist with the development of Northland’s worldwide 12 GW offshore wind project portfolio.

Services to be rendered under the framework agreement include tender support, feasibility studies, EIA expertise, LCOE optimization, site data analysis, site investigation scoping and campaign management, owner’s engineering services, turbine and balance of plant package management, and contracting and procurement support.

“BLIX has been supporting Northland in offshore wind projects since 2016,” says Roeland Steenhuis, managing director at BLIX. “It started off with tender support in The Netherlands, Germany and Scotland and in 2018 we helped Northland win the Hai Long II and III offshore wind farm bid in Taiwan. We have been supporting the Hai Long project ever since. We are thankful for the trust in our capabilities and look forward to supporting Northland from our offices in The Netherlands, Taiwan and South Korea.”

Northland’s offshore wind project portfolio now includes amongst other the 1,044 MW Hai Long (Taiwan), the 600 MW Chiba (Japan) and the 1,000 MW Dado Ocean (South-Korea) projects, as well as the recently announced 1200 MW Baltic Power project (Poland) to be developed with PKN Orlen.

