Northland Power Completes Deutsche Bucht Offshore Wind Farm

Northland Power Inc. says its 252 MW Deutsche Bucht offshore wind project has been completed.

The Deutsche Bucht offshore wind project is located in the North Sea, approximately 100 km from the mainland of Germany.

All 31 monopile foundation turbines have been generating power since the end of September 2019 and to date, have generated over €130 million of pre-completion revenues. Final completion marks the official end of construction and the start of the operational phase of the project, and also signifies that the terms required to satisfy the project lenders for term conversion have been achieved.

“Achieving this milestone is the culmination of the efforts and dedication put forth by our project team,” says Mike Crawley, president and CEO of Northland.

“The successful completion of our third offshore wind farm solidifies Northland’s position as a global player in offshore wind development and underscores our ability to deliver large‐scale sustainable energy infrastructure projects that create long‐term value for shareholders,” he adds.

Deutsche Bucht is 100% owned by Northland and is expected to produce an annual output of approximately 1.0 billion kWh of electricity.

Photo: A Northland Power offshore turbine installation