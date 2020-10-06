Nordex Notches 297 MW Wind Project in the Midwest

The Nordex Group, an OEM that focuses on onshore wind turbines, says it has received a major order to supply 62 of its N149/4.0-4.5 turbines for a 297 MW wind farm in the Midwest U.S. The project and customer are undisclosed.

Nordex says the turbines will be supplied in the 4.8 MW operating mode. Construction of the wind farm is due to start in spring 2021, with commissioning scheduled for the end of 2021.

Nordex has installed more than 29 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets. The company maintains manufacturing capacity in the U.S., Germany, Spain, Brazil, India, Argentina and Mexico.