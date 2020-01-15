Nordex Group Touts 2019 Wind Turbine Activity

The Nordex Group, a turbine manufacturing and installation company, has increased its orders from Europe, North America and South America in 2019.

In 2019, Nordex received orders to deliver 1,616 wind turbines with a total output of 6,207 MW, representing a 31% increase from 2018. In the final quarter of 2019, customers ordered 359 wind turbines, which generated a combined output of 1,477 MW. The orders received between October and December 2019 primarily came from Europe, 70%, Latin America, 20%, and North America, 10%.

In the fourth quarter of 2019, 57% of sales were attributable to turbines in the Delta4000 series. Unveiled in March 2019, the 5 MW turbine in this series – the N149/5.X – was used for the first time in the 286 MW Åndberg project in Sweden.

“Demand for our wind turbines is very strong around the world. With our new Delta4000 turbines, we are enabling profitable projects in all relevant markets,” says José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group. “Series production in Rostock, which started in March 2019, has already been supplemented by production at the Spanish plant in La Vall d’Uixó since December.”

Nordex has installed more than 27 GW of wind power capacity in over 40 markets and generated sales of around €2.5 billion in 2018. The group’s manufacturing network includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the U.S., India, Argentina and Mexico. The company currently has more than 6,000 employees.

Photo: A Delta4000 series turbine