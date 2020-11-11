Nordex Group Receives Order from Texas Wind Farm Developer

The Nordex Group has received another large wind turbine order for N149/4.0-4.5 turbines from the Delta4000 series.

A Texas wind farm developer placed the order with the Nordex Group for 63 turbines. The project and customer are undisclosed.

In the summer of 2021, the Nordex Group will start delivering and installing the turbines for the project. The turbines are being supplied in a project-specific operating mode of 4.8 MW – resulting in the wind farm having a total output of 302.4 MW.

With this latest order from the Nordex Group, the company has sold 3.7 GW of turbines in Texas.

The Nordex Group has installed more than 29 GW of wind energy capacity in over 40 markets. The company currently employs a workforce of approximately 7,900. The joint manufacturing capacity includes factories in Germany, Spain, Brazil, the U.S., India, Argentina and Mexico.