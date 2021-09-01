Nordex Erects First N163/5.X Wind Turbine

The Nordex Group has installed the first N163/5.X turbine of the Delta4000 series at the Janneby wind farm in Schleswig-Holstein, Germany.

With its approximately 80-meter rotor blades and a rotor sweep of more than 20,000 square meters, the N163/5.X is currently the most efficient Nordex turbine in the 5 MW class for moderate and light-wind sites, the company says.

“We launched the N163/5.X in 2019. Now we have installed the first turbine as planned, and series production is ready to start,” says José Luis Blanco, CEO of the Nordex Group. “To date, we already have orders for the N163/5.X for 520 turbines with a capacity of approx. 3.0 GW from numerous customers for projects in Australia, Brazil, the Nordic region, Germany and Italy.”

The N163/5.X has been awarded international IEC certification in the form of a Design Evaluation Conformity Statements, DECS, for hub heights of 118, 148 and 159 meters. In the coming months, power and sound measurements, as well as validation of mechanical loads, will be conducted in Janneby for IEC type certification.