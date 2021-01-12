Nordex Changes Up Management Positions

Christoph Burkhard, CFO of Nordex SE, says he will resign from office effective Feb. 28. Dr. Ilya Hartmann, currently CEO of Nordex’s Division Europe, has joined the company’s management board and will take over as CFO beginning March 1.

“We very much regret the early termination of Burkhard’s service contract, which is done by best mutual agreement,” says Dr. Wolfgang Ziebart, chairman of the supervisory board of Nordex. “Burkhard has contributed significantly to the successful transformation and reorientation of Nordex over the past four years. We would like to expressly thank him for his excellent work and wish him very well and much success for the future.”

Burkhard has been responsible for finance at Nordex since October 2016. During his tenure, he successfully supported the company’s growth strategy and global transformation, in particular with corresponding financing and capital market initiatives.

Hartmann has served in various management positions at Nordex since 2017. As CEO of Division Europe, he has been a member of the group’s extended senior leadership since 2018. Before joining Nordex, he held senior positions with operational responsibility for more than 10 years in the renewables industry – including in Spain and the U.S.

Photo: Christoph Burkhard