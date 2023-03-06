NKT to Provide HVDC Submarine Cables for Offshore Wind Projects

NKT has been awarded three turnkey high-voltage power cable projects for the IJmuiden Ver and Nederwiek Offshore Wind Zones in the Netherlands.

The wind zones are located in the Dutch part of North Sea, where Dutch-German transmission system operator TenneT is preparing the grid connection for several offshore wind farms. NKT has been awarded the projects to design, produce, install and commission approximately 1,700 km of 525 kV XLPE high-voltage direct current (HVDC), covering both onshore and offshore power cable systems for project lots Beta, Gamma and Nederwiek 2, with a total installed capacity of 6 GW.

“I am excited that our leading turnkey expertise within 525 kV XLPE HVDC technology results in NKT being the first power cable manufacturer to apply this technology to sea cables,” says NKT President and CEO Alexander Kara.

In order to decrease carbon emissions, NKT plans to use a partial amount of recycled metal for the conductors and manufacture the cables at the high-voltage factory in Karlskrona, Sweden, which is running on renewable electricity. Furthermore, installation is planned to be done by NKT Victoria, one of the most advanced and fuel-efficient cable laying vessels in the industry.

Production of the cables for the projects is scheduled to start between 2024-27, with expected commissioning in 2028-30.

The six wind farms in the IJmuiden Ver and Nederwiek Offshore Wind Zones have a total capacity of 12 GW. The zones are key in supporting the European transition to renewable energy and play an integral part in realizing the Dutch ambition of having 21 GW offshore wind installed around 2030.