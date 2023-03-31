NKT Lands Supply Contract for Offshore Wind Farm 

NKT has been awarded a supply contract for the delivery of a high-voltage DC on- and offshore export cable system to Orsted’s Hornsea 3 project.

The final order has an estimated value of $543 million.

The contract will comprise the design, manufacturing, jointing and termination of the export power cable system for Hornsea 3, which will include two circuits with a route length of approximately 170 km 320 kV DC offshore cable, 50 km 320 kV DC onshore cable and four circuits for a 1.5 km route of 400 kV AC onshore cable.

The DC system will connect the wind turbines with the substation, while the AC cables will connect the substation to the national grid.

“In Q2 2022, we completed the power cable system for Hornsea 2 and we are proud to continue our long-term collaboration with Orsted on Hornsea 3,” says NKT president and CEO Alexander Kara. “It is a testament to our shared commitment of delivering more offshore wind energy to the United Kingdom thereby contributing to the green transition of the countries’ power supply.”

Subject to Orsted taking a final investment decision, Hornsea 3 will be located in the North Sea, approximately 160 km off the Yorkshire coast.

NKT will produce the power cables at the high-voltage factory in Karlskrona, Sweden, and plans to complete the project in 2027.

Photo credit