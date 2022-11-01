NJBPU Solicits RFI Responses for Third Offshore Wind Project

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) is inviting all interested parties to provide written responses to a request for information (RFI) on New Jersey’s third offshore wind solicitation.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy signed Executive Order No. 8 (EO8) on January 31, 2018, to reinvigorate the implementation of the state’s Offshore Wind Economic Development Act (OWEDA), enacted in 2010. EO8 set a goal of 3,500 MW of offshore wind energy generation by the year 2030. On November 19, 2019, Murphy signed Executive Order No. 92, increasing the state’s offshore wind energy generation goal to 7,500 MW by 2035. To date, the NJBPU has successfully completed two offshore wind solicitations, awarding three projects and a total of 3,758 MW of capacity.

Board staff is currently in the process of developing the solicitation guidance document (SGD) for the third solicitation and seeks stakeholder response to the questions included in the notice to inform that process. Stakeholders are invited to answer any or all of the questions and are not required to respond to any specific questions. The deadline for comments on this matter is 5:00 p.m. ET on November 14, 2022.

The draft SGD should be issued for stakeholder comments in late November 2022, with a stakeholder meeting to be held in December 2022 and written comments due approximately one month after issuance of the draft SGD.

Read the notice here.

Image: Theodor Vasile on Unsplash