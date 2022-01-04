NJBPU, Offshore Wind Research Consortium Foster Alliance for Wind Research

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has joined the National Offshore Wind Research and Development Consortium (NOWRDC), a public-private partnership focused on advancing offshore wind technology in the U.S. through research projects and responsible development, while maximizing other economic and social benefits.

NJBPU’s board approved a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with NOWRDC to establish the procedures and process by which NOWRDC will use funds contributed by New Jersey.

“We are excited to be joining NOWRDC as the representative for the State of New Jersey,” states Joseph L. Fiordaliso, NJBPU’s president. “Our participation in this prominent national organization will aid our offshore wind efforts and play a key role in helping us meet Governor Murphy’s goal of 7,500 MW of offshore wind energy by 2035.”

“New Jersey’s participation in the consortium brings a key offshore wind voice into our collaborations,” says Carrie Cullen Hitt, NOWRDC’s executive president. “We look forward to advancing technology that will help New Jersey meets its 7,500 MW goal.”

New Jersey’s membership in NOWRDC allows the state to participate in regional research and monitoring activities as recommended by the New Jersey Offshore Wind Strategic Plan and to further the research into offshore wind activities with a goal of lowering the cost of offshore wind. This membership also provides New Jersey a platform to collaborate with other states in coordinating regional monitoring and scientific and technical research at the state and regional levels to address issues related to offshore wind energy project planning, siting, construction and operation.

As the state’s named agency member of NOWRDC, the Board will contribute $1 million over four years to support research initiatives in offshore wind, and coordinate NOWRDC activities with the WIND Institute and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority.

NOWRDC uses a competitive procurement and proposal evaluation process through its Research and Development Committee to identify projects suitable for funding. New Jersey’s funds will be used for successful proposals that include research activities undertaken in New Jersey by New Jersey-based institutions as part of consortium-funded projects, or that benefit New Jersey. In addition, a portion of the New Jersey funds may be offset through in-kind services provided by NJBPU or other New Jersey government entities for research and development activities related to offshore wind as agreed to by NJBPU and the consortium’s board.

