NJBPU Issues Draft of Second Offshore Wind Solicitation

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has issued the draft for its second offshore wind solicitation and has scheduled a virtual public meeting to accept public input on the document.

The document includes information on the timeline and mechanisms of the second solicitation, the application requirements and the criteria for evaluating applications.

While the first offshore wind solicitation was for 1,100 MW of energy, this second one will move the state closer to meeting Governor Phil Murphy’s goal of adding 7,500 MW of offshore wind energy by 2035 by considering a larger range of 1,200 to 2,400 MW.

The current timeline in the draft Second Solicitation Guidance Document anticipates the NJBPU will consider the second solicitation at a board meeting in September. Applications would then be accepted in December with a final decision by the board in June 2021.

“Using lessons learned from our first successful solicitation of 1,100 MW, we are excited to move forward with our second offshore wind solicitation which could bring the state up to a total of 3,500 MW of offshore wind energy,” says Joseph L. Fiordaliso, president of NJBPU.

“Offshore wind is the linchpin of our clean energy program and will help us reach Murphy’s goal of 100% clean energy by 2050, build an innovation economy and combat the impacts of climate changes,” he adds.

Murphy signed Executive Order No. 8 in January 2018 which directed NJBPU and all agencies with responsibility under the Offshore Wind Economic Development Act to “take all necessary action” to fully implement OWEDA and begin the process of moving New Jersey toward a goal of 3,500 MW of offshore wind energy generation by 2030. The order also required an initial solicitation of 1,100 MW as the first step toward achieving the goal and required the development of an Offshore Wind Strategic Plan.

In June 2019, the NJBPU approved an application for a 1,100 MW offshore wind generation project submitted by Ocean Wind. The development of this project is currently underway, and it’s anticipated that it will be operating in 2024.

The virtual public meeting will take place on Aug. 5, 2020, from 1:00-4:00 p.m. EST. The login information is available here.

The meeting will consist of a brief presentation by NJBPU staff recapping New Jersey’s offshore wind goals and activities to date, as well as background on the requirements of the Offshore Wind Strategic Plan.

Photo: The NJBPU’s Second Solicitation Guidance Document’s cover page