NJ BPU Extends Comment Deadline for Third Offshore Wind Solicitation

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) has released the draft solicitation guidance document (SGD) for its third offshore wind solicitation. A virtual public stakeholder meeting to discuss the draft SGD was held on December 13, 2022. Written comments were required to be submitted by December 29, 2022. Several stakeholders requested an extension to the comment deadline. In response to those requests, the board is extending the deadline to submit comments to 5:00 PM EST, Friday, January 13, 2023. Details regarding how to submit comments are included in the revised notice.

The third solicitation is designed to help meet New Jersey’s clean energy goals, and to implement Gov. Phil Murphy’s vision of making New Jersey a leading hub of offshore wind. The board seeks to promote robust competition in this third solicitation and future solicitations to support the continued development of the offshore wind industry in New Jersey.

Image: Brady Bellini on Unsplash