NIPSCO, EDP Renewables Finalize Long-Term PPA for Indiana Wind Project

EDP Renewables SA (EDPR), through its fully owned subsidiary EDP Renewables North America LLC, and Northern Indiana Public Service Co. LLC (NIPSCO) have executed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for an Indiana wind energy project.

The PPA will enable the construction of the 204 MW Indiana Crossroads II Wind Farm in White County, Ind. NIPSCO has purchased the full capacity of power at the project, which is expected to become operational in 2023. The agreement marks the fourth project EDPR NA and NIPSCO have partnered on together, previously executing build & transfer agreements (BTAs) for two other wind farms in White County: the 302 MW Indiana Crossroads I Wind Farm, currently under construction, and the 102 MW Rosewater Wind Farm, which is now fully operational.

“EDP Renewables is proud to work with NIPSCO to bring this project to White County, which is not only critical to the success of clean energy in Indiana but for the state’s economy as a whole,” says Miguel Prado, CEO of EDP Renewables North America. “EDPR NA is committed to accelerating the current energy transition in Indiana that is creating economic growth, attracting new businesses and positioning the state at the forefront of renewable energy innovation.”

EDP Renewables is the largest operator of wind farms in the state with 1,001 MW of operational capacity. The addition of Indiana Crossroads II Wind Farm, along with EDPR NA’s 200 MW Headwaters II Wind Farm and 200 MW Riverstart Solar Park, both under construction in Randolph County will soon propel the company’s operational generation to 1.6 GW in Indiana.

The Indiana Crossroads II Wind Farm adds to 11 renewable energy projects previously announced as part of NiSource’s customer-centric “Your Energy, Your Future” initiative, which includes the generation transition plan at NIPSCO. The NIPSCO projects include a combination of similar joint ventures and power purchase agreements.

Photo by Daxis is licensed under CC BY-ND 2.0