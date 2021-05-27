NIMECA Enters PPA for Offtake from Orsted’s Willow Creek Wind

North Iowa Municipal Electric Cooperative Association (NIMECA), a power supplier to 13 municipal utilities in northern Iowa, has entered into a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) for energy from Ørsted’s Willow Creek Wind in Butte County, S.D., which has been operational since September 2020.

“We’re excited to team up with NIMECA to assist them in providing renewable energy to homes, businesses, factories and farms in and around their local communities,” says Vishal Kapadia, senior vice president and CCO of Ørsted Onshore. “The PPA with NIMECA provides access to clean energy for multiple local municipalities, adding to the diversity of our portfolio and expanding our customer relationships to an important segment of the market.”

NIMECA is the seventh establishment to enter into a PPA with Ørsted Onshore this year.