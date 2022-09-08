NextEra, WindGrid Collaborate on Offshore Wind Infrastructure Development

NextEra Energy Transmission MidAtlantic (NEETMA), a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Transmission LLC, and WindGrid, a subsidiary of Elia Group, have signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to lay the foundation to work together to develop and construct offshore wind transmission infrastructure for New Jersey if selected by the Board of Public Utilities (BPU).

“WindGrid and its parent Elia Group are leaders in the engineering, construction and operation of offshore electric transmission projects, and we’re pleased to be collaborating with them on our New Jersey proposals,” says Matt Valle, president of NextEra Energy Transmission. “We believe we are well-positioned to help New Jersey achieve its clean energy goals and we look forward to working with all stakeholders on making this important project a success.”

NEETMA has submitted a number of proposals, collectively called the NJ Seawind Connector, to the BPU to support the transmission needed to achieve the state’s offshore wind goals. The NJ Seawind Connector offers New Jersey multiple solutions that would collectively deliver to the state the greatest offshore wind power with the least impact to the environment and local communities.

WindGrid builds on Elia Group’s offshore experience in both the North and Baltic seas in Europe. To date, Elia Group has connected 13 wind farms to onshore grids and is currently operating three subsea cable interconnections. Elia Group is also working on new innovative projects such as hybrid interconnectors and energy islands.

“We believe our offshore wind transmission experience will provide valuable insights and provide meaningful benefits if the NEETMA project is selected by the BPU,” comments Markus Laukamp, CEO of WindGrid. “Thanks to our industry-leading position in offshore electric transmission, we have access to and relationships with an extensive network of technical equipment suppliers with whom we collaborate to ensure we are integrating the latest technical innovations into each of our projects. Working with NEETMA, we expect to make a meaningful contribution to accelerating the energy transition in New Jersey.”