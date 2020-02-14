NextEra Names Porges to Board of Directors

NextEra Energy Inc. says it has appointed David L. Porges to its board of directors. Porges will serve on the board’s finance and investment committee.

“We’re extremely pleased to welcome David to the NextEra Energy board. Dave brings to our board a wealth of knowledge in finance, operations, mergers and acquisitions, along with a proven track record as an experienced leader in the energy industry for more than two decades,” says Jim Robo, chairman and CEO of NextEra Energy.

“We look forward to benefiting from his valuable insight and counsel as we continue to grow NextEra Energy and solve the world’s toughest energy challenges,” he adds.

Porges served as a non-employee member of the board of directors of Equitrans Midstream Corp., which was spun off from EQT Corp., from November 2018 through December 2019 and served as the chairman of the board of Equitrans from November 2018 through July 2019. He joined EQT in 1998 as senior vice president and CFO and served as EQT’s CEO from April 2010 to April 2011 and as CEO and chairman from April 2011 to February 2017. From February 2017 to March 2018, Porges served as EQT’s executive chairman and as chairman and interim CEO from March 2018 to November 2018.

Prior to EQT, Porges spent 11 years with Bankers Trust Corp., where he worked almost entirely with energy companies in a variety of areas, including mergers and acquisitions, structured finance and risk advisory. He began his career in the energy industry with Exxon Corp., where he spent seven years in operations, focused on supply operations and trading, planning and marketing.

NextEra Energy owns two electric companies in Florida: Florida Power & Light Co., which serves more than 5 million customer accounts in Florida and is one of the largest rate-regulated electric utilities in the U.S.; and Gulf Power Co., which serves more than 470,000 customers in eight counties throughout northwest Florida.

