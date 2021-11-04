NextEra Energy Presents Offshore Wind Transmission Proposals for New Jersey

NextEra Energy Transmission Mid-Atlantic Holdings LLC, a subsidiary of NextEra Energy Inc., has submitted multiple proposals – collectively called the New Jersey Seawind Connector – into the PJM State Agreement Approach Proposal Window. The proposals are all cost-effective, intended to help New Jersey meet its energy needs and designed to minimize environmental and marine impacts.

“For more than 20 years, NextEra Energy companies have been supporting New Jersey’s energy needs,” says Eric Gleason, president of NextEra Energy Transmission. “As the largest generator of renewable energy from the wind and the sun in the world, we support and applaud New Jersey’s clean energy goals.”

The proposals submitted contemplated a variety of different injection locations and designed routes to minimize marine and environmental impacts. The proposals include cost-containment provisions and schedule incentives which minimize New Jersey customer financial exposure.

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities will be looking at a variety of factors to evaluate the strength of each proposal, and could select one or more proposals to move forward with development and construction in the second half of 2022.