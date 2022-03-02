NextEra Acquires Oklahoma Wind Farm Rights from Company Cited for Safety Issues

NextEra Energy Resources is acquiring Olympia Renewable Platform LLC’s wind energy rights for a 57-turbine project in Oklahoma as well as already built transmission substations that feed the Southwest Power Pool’s grid, reports Jack Money of The Oklahoman.

Olympia was previously cited for serious safety violations and sanctioned by regulators. As the company decommissions the project, Olympia will need to remove the 60 turbines currently in place. It originally purchased the wind farm from developer DeWind.

NextEra states that the new project will have a capacity of 160 MW with full production from the 57 turbines. Installation is scheduled to begin in May.

