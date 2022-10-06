Nexans Signs Contract for Phase One of Empire Wind Project

Nexans has executed a contract for phase one of the Empire Wind Project, which is being developed by a 50-50 partnership between Equinor and bp.

This contract follows the preferred supplier agreement signed in March 2021, which prompted several months of collaborative work to negotiate a turnkey contract, covering the design, manufacturing, laying and protection of export cables for the project.

The Empire Wind lease area for the first phase of the overall 2.1 GW project is located about 20 miles south of Long Island and east of the Rockaways. Nexans will install the export cables over 93 miles from the offshore substation for Empire Wind 1 to landfall at the South Brooklyn Marine Terminal.

The Empire Wind 1 project, when completed, will deliver electricity to over 500,000 homes.

“New York is one of the most aggressive states in the U.S. in terms of committing itself to create a fully carbon-free statewide economy, and offshore wind energy will likely be the main source of electricity for the state by 2035,” says Christopher Guérin, CEO of Nexans.