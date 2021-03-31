Nexans Secures Preferred Supplier Agreement with Empire Offshore Wind Project

Nexans, a global company in the cable and optical fiber industry, has signed a preferred supplier agreement (PSA) with Empire Offshore Wind LLC to connect the Empire Wind offshore projects to the onshore grid.

The turnkey projects cover the full design and manufacturing, as well as the laying and protection of over 300 km of export cables that will deliver energy to over 1 million homes.

“We are excited to be a trusted, long-term supplier on the development of the Empire Wind projects and to participate in placing New York on the way towards reaching 70% of its electricity needs from renewable sources by 2030,” says Christopher Guérin, CEO of Nexans. “This partnership demonstrates the value of our end-to-end model and supports our investments in U.S. offshore wind and the new Aurora cable-laying vessel.”

Empire Wind is being developed by Equinor and bp through their 50/50 strategic partnership in the U.S. Empire Wind is planned for an area of 80,000 acres, in federal waters, an average of 33 km south of Long Island, east of the Rockaways.

Two cable systems will connect the offshore substation for Empire Wind 1 to landfall and substation in Brooklyn, N.Y. In contrast, Empire Wind 2 will link to Long Island by three parallel cables.

Photo: Christopher Guérin