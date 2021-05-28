Newly Formed JV Looks to Expand Renewable Footprint in Michigan

Amber Infrastructure Group, an international infrastructure specialist, has expanded its U.S. renewable energy activities through the launch of Circle Power Renewables – a development company focused on solar, wind and battery projects in Michigan and other regional power markets.

Circle Power Renewables is an expansion of Amber’s existing joint venture with the principals of Circle Power. Scotia Wind, the joint venture’s first project, is a 60 MW wind project in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula that recently secured long-term power purchase agreements with Upper Peninsular Power Co. (UPPCO). The joint venture also recently secured development rights to the Groveland Mine Solar and 7 Mile Pit Solar projects through a solicitation run by Michigan’s Department of Natural Resources.

“We are delighted to see the relationship we have built with Circle Power culminate in the launch of Circle Power Renewables,” says Tom O’Shaughnessy, head of North America at Amber Infrastructure Group. “The depth of experience, local knowledge and professionalism of the team will ensure that Circle Power Renewables can assist Michigan and other markets in delivering its objectives for decarbonization.”

Circle Power Renewables has secured a further pipeline of projects in Michigan, increasing Amber’s overall future investment in the state. The joint venture will explore transmission and storage opportunities in support of Michigan’s carbon reduction targets as well as seeking opportunities in other U.S. markets.

