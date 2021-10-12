New York Public-Private Partnership Focuses on Offshore Wind Energy

The New York Power Authority (NYPA) and New York Transco are collaborating on proposed solutions to improve transmission capacity that will inject more clean, renewable energy from future offshore wind facilities into the statewide energy grid.

The proposed Propel NY Energy solution will efficiently deliver clean energy to homes and businesses for the benefit of all New Yorkers, including those living and working on Long Island, and in New York City and Westchester County.

Propel NY Energy proposals for new transmission solutions were submitted to the New York Independent System Operator (NYISO) this week, in response to the NYISO’s Long Island Offshore Wind Export Public Policy Transmission Need Project Solicitation. The Propel NY Energy projects are uniquely poised to play a critical role in advancing New York’s clean energy goals. Propel NY Energy will enable increased access to decarbonized energy generation resources, such as offshore wind, and deliver clean energy to high-demand areas that rely predominately on fossil generation resources, especially during peak demand times.

“NYPA is pleased to collaborate with our private sector utility partners to provide creative transmission solutions to help green New York’s energy grid and harden our state’s energy system,” says Gil C. Quiniones, NYPA’s president and CEO. “The New York Power Authority and New York Transco, together as the Propel NY Energy team, aim to provide smart transmission solutions that will ensure energy reliability, build resiliency, reduce emissions and sustain our environment, and enable the creation of New York clean energy jobs.”

Propel NY Energy represents the first collaborative transmission solution proposals between NYPA and New York Transco. NYPA is the largest state public power organization in the nation, operating 16 generating facilities and more than 1,400 circuit-miles of transmission lines. New York Transco is a New York-based owner, operator and developer of bulk electric transmission facilities in New York State.

“We need to utilize every strategy and technology available to us in order to modernize our transmission network and efficiently deliver clean energy to all New Yorkers,” entions Victor Mullin, president of New York Transco. “These unique proposals leverage the expertise of public and private utilities to deliver the best, most innovative and economical solutions with minimal impact, prioritizing not only the needs of today but tomorrow’s clean energy future.”

Issued on August 12, the NYISO’s Project Solicitation called for transmission proposals that will upgrade existing transmission facilities on Long Island and accommodate 3,000 MW of anticipated offshore wind while also installing at least one new connection between Long Island and the remainder of New York State.

NYISO issued this solicitation in response to a New York State Public Service Commission (PSC) order issued on March 19, recognizing the need for transmission solutions to help deliver generation from offshore wind to Long Island, New York City and Westchester County to help meet the clean energy goals outlined in New York State’s Climate Act, including a call for the state’s energy supply to be 70% carbon-free by 2030.

Propel NY Energy contains varied proposed transmission infrastructure upgrades to accommodate anticipated additional offshore wind generation as well as bulk transmission connections.