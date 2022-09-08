New York Awards Funding to Renewable Energy Projects to Provide Stored Energy

Gov. Kathy Hochul is releasing $16.6 million in awards for five long-duration energy storage projects that will help harness renewable energy and provide stored energy to New York’s electric grid.

Hochul also announced an additional $17 million in competitive funding available for projects that advance development and demonstration of scalable, innovative long-duration energy storage technologies, including hydrogen. The projects will support the current Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act goal to install 3,000 MW of energy storage by 2030 while facilitating further development to 6,000 MW.

“Innovative, forward-thinking approaches to transforming the way energy is stored are critical to fighting climate change and transitioning to a clean energy economy,” says Hochul. “New York is making bold investments in clean energy, and this $16.6 million in awards for projects that harness renewable energy and under-utilized long duration energy storage solutions will be a game changer for meeting the state’s ambitious climate and energy goals. By advancing new and more sustainable energy storage technologies, we are ushering in a cleaner, greener future for New York.”

These awards and new funding are being made available through the Renewable Optimization and Energy Storage Innovation Program administered by the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority (NYSERDA). The awards and funding will advance renewable energy integration and reduce harmful emissions from reliance on fossil fuels

JC Solutions, LLC dba RCAM Technologies is getting $1.2 million to develop a 3D concrete printed marine pumped hydroelectric storage system that integrates directly with offshore wind development in support of grid resiliency and reduced reliance on fossil fuel plants to meet periods of peak electric demand.

The additional $17 million in competitive funding will encourage further product development and demonstration projects in energy storage that are 10 to over 100 hours in duration at rated power, otherwise known as long duration energy storage. Project submissions should advance, develop or field-test hydrogen, electric, chemical, mechanical or thermal-electric storage technologies that will address cost, performance, siting and renewable integration challenges, such as grid congestion, hosting capacity constraints and lithium-ion siting in New York City. Submissions must only include innovative, long duration energy storage technologies that are yet to be commercialized. Awards will be made for the following project categories: product development, demonstration projects and federal cost-share. Proposals will be accepted through October 17, 2022. Additional details for this solicitation are available on NYSERDA’s website.

“The technologies and processes being advanced through these projects are representative of Governor Hochul’s commitment to supporting innovation that fosters product development and solutions that aid our clean energy transition,” says Doreen M. Harris, president and CEO of the New York State Energy Research and Development Authority and co-chair of Climate Action Council. “This type of funding support is critical to ensuring that stored renewable energy from solar or wind is available for long periods of time and can be utilized to ensure a reliable grid of the future.”