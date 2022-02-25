New U.K.-Belgium MoU Focuses on Offshore Wind Energy, Grid Interconnection

The U.K. and Belgium have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to work closely on the path towards decarbonization and future energy interconnection.

It enables the two countries to work closer on important energy priorities, including multipurpose electricity interconnection; offshore wind; low-carbon hydrogen; and carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS).

“I’m pleased to be able to agree today even greater cooperation with our neighbors in Belgium on electricity interconnection,” says U.K. Minister for Energy Greg Hands. “We already have a longstanding energy relationship, and this agreement will strengthen our joint energy security and reduce our exposure to global energy prices.”

“Belgium and the United Kingdom have signed a new cooperation agreement to build a second interconnection,” states Belgian Minister of Energy Tinne Van der Straeten. “The existing electrical interconnector, Nemo-Link, is one of the best-performing interconnections in the world. The new link, which would be connected to the energy island, is a hybrid interconnection. This dual function means that power can be exchanged directly between the two countries and new wind farms can also be connected to it.

“Leading is most profitable,” adds Van der Straeten. “This is proven by Belgium’s offshore power production, which is breaking all records this month and is having a downward effect on prices. The new interconnection fits in with the plan to turn the North Sea into one large sustainable energy plant.”