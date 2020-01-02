New Texas Wind Project Commissioned in Cameron County

ACCIONA has commissioned the Palmas Altas Wind Farm: a 145 MW development located in Cameron County, Texas.

The wind project, which will produce approximately 524 GWh annually, comprises 46 Nordex AW125/3150 wind turbines, each with a rotor diameter of 125 meters and mounted on an 87.5-meter steel tower (hub height). The energy produced will be sold in the ERCOT-South Texas wholesale market.

The company notes that the $200 million project is its second in Texas, joining the nearby San Roman wind farm, which ACCIONA placed into service in December 2016.

At the peak of construction, 170 people were working on the Palmas Altas project. Now that it is complete, a 10-person operations and maintenance team will staff the wind farm.

Currently, ACCIONA has 1,047 MW of wind power capacity in the U.S. and Canada.