New Program Targets Development of Gulf of Mexico Offshore Wind Turbine

Gulf Wind Technology (GWT) has partnered with Shell New Energies US LLC to create the Shell Gulf Wind Technology Accelerator program: the deployment of novel technologies on a demonstrator turbine in order to develop, test and implement technical solutions for a Gulf of Mexico-specific wind turbine.

“Wind resources in the Gulf region are more variable than what you find on the East Coast, where most of U.S. offshore wind development activity is currently happening,” says James Martin, GWT’s CEO. “Seasonal hurricane conditions and moderate average wind speeds create a situation that requires a novel approach to the application of technology and the framework in which it is both developed and demonstrated. The program has been specifically created to address and fulfil this need and enable next steps for the region and for the industry.”

The accelerator program will be a key enabler for wind in the region, the companies say, combining research and development of new technologies with the Gulf’s first technology-focused education and training facility for workforce development aimed at accelerating the Gulf of Mexico offshore wind learning curve.

“Shell has been operating in the Gulf of Mexico for over six decades and has a long history of developing energy projects, including advancing and proving deep-water technologies,” says Amanda Dasch, vice president, Shell Offshore Power Americas. “We see opportunities to do the same for offshore wind in this region.”

“The Shell Gulf Wind Technology Accelerator program represents a milestone in the development of Louisiana as a hub for offshore wind,” adds Michael Hecht, president and CEO of Greater New Orleans (GNO) Inc. “Combining the scale of Shell with the expertise of Gulf Wind Technology, the accelerator will help Greater New Orleans develop the assets and workforce to power the energy future of the Gulf South, and the country.”