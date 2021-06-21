New Offshore Wind Organization Focuses on Supporting the Supply Chain

A new offshore wind organization, OSW Supply Chain, has initiated operations to serve as an educational resource for New York state businesses and communities looking to get involved in the burgeoning U.S. offshore wind industry.

“As New York State is on track to become the largest producer of offshore wind in the nation, our goal is to be the premier regional informational and educational forum for suppliers to learn how they can participate in this fast-moving sector,” says Phil Rugile, executive director of OSW Supply Chain.

“In partnership with our sponsors and strategic partners, OSW Supply Chain serves as a trusted resource to assist all stakeholders, including businesses and local communities, to better understand how to navigate these game-changing opportunities.”

Among the resources available on the OSW Supply Chain website is a NYSERDA-based geo-map offering a straight-forward view of offshore wind training and manufacturing organizations, port operations, apprenticeship programs, labor organizations, consulting services and offshore construction services.

OSW Supply Chain also plays an advocacy role, serving as a connector to a statewide network of industry, government and educational institutions that can assist new entrants in navigating offshore wind project requirements and opportunities.

The organization’s partners include EnBW North America, Eversource and Orsted, along with the Long Island Federation of Labor and the Renewable Energy and Sustainability Center at Farmingdale College.