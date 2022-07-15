New Nationality Requirements Bill for Offshore Wind Crews Passes House

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a measure as part of the defense authorization bill that would place nationality requirements for crew on offshore projects, including offshore wind energy and oil rigs, reports Bloomberg. The bill goes next to the U.S. Senate.

The requirements state that crew members must be U.S. citizens or permanent residents, or be a citizen of the country their vessel is registered under, says reporter Jennifer A Dlouhy.

This new stipulation could affect the timelines of renewable energy project development as more trained specialists are still needed in the American workforce in order to install and connect multiple offshore wind projects already announced or underway.

Read the full article here.

