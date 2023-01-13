New Mingyang Offshore Wind Turbine Exceeds 18 MW Threshold

Mingyang Smart Energy has released its next flagship offshore wind turbine, the MySE 18.X-28X. The turbine, with 140-meter-long blades and a rotor diameter of over 280 meters, can sweep a vast 66,052 square meters, equal to the area of nine football fields.

Under an annual average wind speed of 8.5 m/s, each turbine can generate 80 GWh of electricity per year, sufficient to supply 96,000 residents, while reducing CO2 emissions by 66,000 tonnes. When compared to the installation of 13 MW models, the higher output of the MySE18.X-28X would save 18 units required for a 1 GW wind farm, shaving off construction costs by $120,000-$150,000/MW.

Going beyond the 18 MW threshold, MySE 18.X-28X’s modular and lightweight design, as well as the use of holographic sensing MPC and digital twin DTC technology, serve as the basis for its intelligent, efficient and reliable operations against the most extreme ocean conditions such as a level-17 typhoon with wind speeds >56.1 m/s.