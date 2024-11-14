New Funding Propels Pier Wind at Port of Long Beach

The Long Beach Board of Harbor Commissioners has taken a pair of actions to advance Pier Wind, a proposed 400-acre terminal at the Port of Long Beach in California to assemble and deploy floating offshore wind turbines.

Taken together, the approvals are aimed at attracting outside funding and authorization to build Pier Wind, which would be the largest facility of its kind in the U.S.

“Pier Wind will contribute to creating a reliable electric grid that will enhance air quality and energy resilience, reduce California’s reliance on fossil fuels and help power the Port’s ongoing transition to zero-emissions equipment and vehicles,” says Port of Long Beach CEO Mario Cordero. “We look forward to making Pier Wind a reality and supporting California’s renewable energy portfolio.”





The Long Beach Harbor Commission agreed to commit up to $14 million in matching funds for a state grant that the port will apply for next month, aimed at covering the cost of design, environmental review and community outreach for Pier Wind.

Additionally, the Harbor Commission authorized $6.5 million from the Port’s capital budget to continue with environmental documentation and project delivery activities while the Port’s grant application is under consideration.

Pier Wind would allow for the staging, storage and assembly of offshore wind turbines. The fully assembled turbines would be towed by sea from the port to wind lease areas off the coast in Central and Northern California.

If approved, construction of the $4.7 billion project could start in 2027.