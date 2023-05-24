Nekkar ASA to Provide Crane for Wind Farm Development and Operations

Industrial technology group Nekkar ASA, through the recently acquired Techano Group, has been contracted to deliver an offshore crane to a newbuild cable-lay support vessel (CLSV) that Sefine Shipyard is building for Norwegian shipowner Agalas.

Nekkar will deliver a 77-ton offshore crane capable of performing subsea installation and removal operations plus topside 3D-compensated lifting operations in conjunction with wind farm developments and operations.

The knuckle-boom crane is equipped with an active heave compensated (AHC) winch with 1.24 miles of wire for subsea operation and a separate 3.3-ton 3D active motion-compensated lifting tool, for topside lifts. The crane features Intellilift’s state-of-the-art control system and motion compensating system.

“We have developed a crane that is ideal for vessels operating on offshore wind farms,” says Øystein Bondevik, director of business development and sales at Nekkar. “It offers a flexibility that improves the commercial potential for the shipowner while it also reduces costs for operators of wind farms.”

Nekkar’s recent acquisition of Techano Group opened the door for the crane contract. Techano has extensive industry experience with product delivery and project execution within the renewables, aquaculture and marine industries.

Nekkar’s subsidiary company Intellilift will provide the crane’s digital control system, leveraging sensors, cameras and software.

Norway-based NSK Ship Design has designed the dual-fuel methanol vessel that is 325 feet long, 69 feet wide and equipped with a battery pack.

Nekkar will conduct the engineering and project management from its headquarters in Kristiansand, Norway. The completed crane will be delivered to Nekkar’s contract partner, Sefine Shipyard in Turkey, in 2024.