Nearly Three Thousand Positions Impacted by Siemens Gamesa Next Strategy Steps

As part of its new operating model, around 2,900 positions will be impacted across Siemens Gamesa. Following the launch of the Mistral strategy program, an organizational review was initiated to identify synergies across several functions, and to adjust the manufacturing footprint and capacity to match market demands. Additionally, and in order to realize the company’s projections for growth, Siemens Gamesa is working to strengthen specific areas within key leading markets to capitalize on its strong market position in offshore, as well as growing across the entire value chain and driving a project-centric business approach.

Around 2,900 positions will be impacted globally, particularly in Siemens Gamesa’s major European countries: Denmark (800), Germany (300), Spain (475) and the United Kingdom (50). Further reductions are planned in other countries across the world, and details for all affected countries will be defined in negotiations with the workers’ councils.

“It is never easy to make such a decision, but now is the time to take decisive and necessary actions to turn the company around and ensure a sustainable future,” says Siemens Gamesa CEO Jochen Eickholt. “We need to build a stronger and more competitive Siemens Gamesa to secure our position as a key player in the green energy transition.” The new operating model and organizational structure will become effective on January 1, 2023, while headcount will be adjusted accordingly following negotiations with the workers’ councils, and no later than fiscal year 2025.