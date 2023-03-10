Navantia Working with General Dynamics to Penetrate U.S. Offshore Wind Market

Spanish company Navantia Seanergies has signed a memorandum of understanding with General Dynamics NASSCO to jointly manufacture offshore wind power components and assemble floating foundations in the U.S.

The companies say the partnership combines Navantia’s decade of experience in the offshore wind sector with the capabilities of General Dynamics NASSCO’s shipyard in San Diego, as well as leverages port facilities in the vicinity and other sites of future offshore wind development on the West Coast.

Navantia says it currently has contracts for five module support structures for two wind farms on the East Coast, and the company is also a participant in bids for other U.S. projects.

General Dynamics NASSCO is one of the three shipyards of the Marine Systems group of General Dynamics Corp.