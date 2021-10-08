National Grid Expresses Interest in Creating a North Sea Energy Island

The UK-based National Grid and two other parties are investigating options to create a North Sea-based “energy island” that envisions offshore wind farms supplying electricity to north-west European residents, according to New Scientist. The renewable energy hub would incorporate sub-sea electricity cables for energy delivery to the different countries.

“There are now a number of energy island concepts being promoted by different parties in countries such as in Denmark, Belgium and the Netherlands, and we’re in conversations with them all to understand the concepts out there,” a National Grid spokesperson told Adam Vaughan of New Scientist.

Nicola Medalova at National Grid told Vaughan that possibilities could encompass creating an artificial island or building on a natural island, with expectations to build by 2030. She also indicated that three countries may be interested.

