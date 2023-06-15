Nacelles for Wind Farm Off Scotland Come Ashore

The first of 54 wind turbine nacelles recently arrived at Scotland’s Port of Dundee marshaling yard in yet another step forward for the Neart na Gaoithe (NnG) offshore wind farm.

Pre-assembly of the first Siemens Gamesa turbine towers will take place on land. They will rise nearly 288 feet above the ground, ahead of load-out. This, and the arrival of the first eight nacelles (which sit atop each turbine tower and contain the generators), moves the project closer to completion.

The first load-out of turbine towers, nacelles and blades for transportation to the site of the 450 MW offshore wind farm, about 10 miles off the coast of Fife, is scheduled for July, followed by the installation of NnG’s first fully assembled wind turbine out at sea, also planned for July.

Matt Haag, NnG project director, says: “The construction of the first turbine towers last week was a wonderful sight and the arrival of the first nacelles demonstrates the sheer scale of this project.”

NnG, owned by EDF Renewables UK and ESB, will supply enough low-carbon electricity for around 375,000 homes and has a capacity of around 450 MW of low-carbon energy. The project will be fully operational in 2024.

Photo by Peter Devlin.