N.J. BPU Releases Third Offshore Wind Solicitation Draft

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (BPU) has released the draft solicitation guidance document (SGD) for its third offshore wind solicitation. The third solicitation is designed to help meet New Jersey’s clean energy goals, and to implement Gov. Phil Murphy’s vision of making New Jersey a hub of offshore wind.

The board seeks to promote robust competition in this third solicitation and future solicitations to support the continued development of the offshore wind industry in New Jersey.

A virtual public stakeholder meeting to discuss the draft SGD will be held on December 13, and written comments will be accepted until December 29. Details regarding the meeting and how to submit comments are included in the notice.

Read the draft SGD here.

Image: Theodor Vasile on Unsplash