N.J. Agency Releases Draft Offshore Wind Strategic Plan

The New Jersey Board of Public Utilities (NJBPU) has released its draft Offshore Wind Strategic Plan (OWSP), putting in motion the roadmap to meet the state’s goal of producing 7.5 GW of offshore wind power by 2035.

Central to the plan is successfully reaching that goal – which will represent half of New Jersey’s projected 2035 load – in a cost-effective manner while developing the necessary infrastructure in a way that protects natural resources, according to NJBPU. The OWSP is intended to be a guide to establishing a new offshore wind industry to benefit New Jersey residents and mitigate climate change by developing a clean, renewable energy source.

Of the 17 Bureau of Ocean Energy Management (BOEM) designated offshore wind lease areas along the East Coast, six are located off the New Jersey coast. Five key subject areas of offshore wind development for New Jersey were evaluated and incorporated into the OWSP.

The plan assesses New Jersey’s current and potential port inventory, identifies potential opportunities, and establishes a course for the development and expansion of port facilities. The OWSP also explores how best to utilize state-jurisdictional energy policy to optimize a wholesale energy market and electric transmission infrastructure that facilitates the renewable energy goals of New Jersey.

The NJBPU is holding a virtual public meeting on July 20, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. to discuss the OWSP and solicit public comment. For information about the meeting, click here.

The draft OWSP is available here.

Photo: NJ Gov. Phil Murphy (via Twitter)