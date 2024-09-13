More Than Half of Sunrise Wind Turbine Foundations Installed

Centuri Holdings has completed construction on more than half of the wind turbine foundation componentry for Ørsted’s 924 MW Sunrise Wind project at the Port of Coeymans in New York’s Capital District.

Work completed by Centuri company Riggs Distler involves construction, assembly and inspection of advanced foundation components (AFCs) for the turbine foundations, including external working platforms, supported internal platforms, monopile doors and anode cages.

Riggs Distler’s steel fabrication partner, New York-based technology manufacturer LJUNGSTROM, has 225 employees working on pre-fabricating steel components for the AFCs.





“Riggs Distler has worked hard to become a leading union construction contractor performing safe and reliable solutions in the offshore wind industry in America,” says Stephen M. Zemaitatis Jr., president and CEO of Riggs Distler.

“We are proud of the generation-to-meter infrastructure work we are doing in the northeast that will positively impact the future both environmentally and economically, paving a sustainable path for future generations.”