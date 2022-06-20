Monarch Invests in 450 MW Texas Wind Power Portfolio

ESG investment firm Monarch Private Capital has closed an investment in a 450 MW wind project portfolio consisting of nearly 200 repowered wind turbines in west Texas. The projects are expected to generate production tax credits (PTCs) based on the ongoing energy production of the wind turbines.

The Texas wind energy projects are fully operational, bringing the firm’s total clean power generation capacity to 1.4 GW DC from 220 facilities across 23 states.

“With this closing, Monarch extends its renewable energy footprint into the state of Texas while expanding our depth of tax equity expertise into wind energy and production tax credits,” says Jonathan Gross, director of renewable energy development at Monarch. “Wind power is an efficient, cost-effective, sustainable energy source and critical to the success of the nation’s energy transition.”

“We are excited and privileged that our partners entrusted us with the opportunity to facilitate such a meaningful investment in performing renewable energy assets,” states Bryan Mills, in-house counsel at Monarch Private Capital. “As the energy transition is likely to be financed largely by the private sector, these projects are prime examples of the value clean energy tax incentives have on driving significant investment in renewable energy generation.”