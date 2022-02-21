Mitsui, Toyo Construction Collaborate on Offshore Wind Power Construction Vessel

Mitsui O.S.K. Lines Ltd. (MOL) and Toyo Construction Co. Ltd. have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) on evaluating potential collaboration in offshore wind power plant construction, with the aim of commercializing vessels for offshore construction related to offshore wind power projects.

The companies aim to open up new business opportunities for work vessels which will be required for offshore wind power projects, based on the demand for vessels related to offshore wind power business in Japan and overseas.

The companies will meet demand for various types of work vessels in offshore wind power projects by combining MOL’s track record in construction, ownership and operation of vessels with Toyo Construction’s knowledge of marine engineering and technological development in offshore wind power.