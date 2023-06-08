Micron Makes 178 MW Wind Power Deal with Terra-Gen

Idaho-based Micron Technology Inc., a producer of computer memory and data storage solutions, has signed a 15-year virtual power purchase agreement for its United States operations with Terra-Gen LLC, a developer of renewable energy throughout the U.S.

Through the agreement, Micron will receive approximately 178 MW of wind electricity capacity and associated renewable energy certificates annually. This contract will support Micron’s U.S. target to reach 100% renewable energy by the end of 2025 and marks the latest milestone in the company’s journey to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050.

“Terra-Gen’s proven track record of building and operating efficient facilities, as well as the maturity of this particular wind project enables Micron to diversify our energy portfolio and to effectively manage our long-term energy costs in the U.S,” says Manish Bhatia, executive vice president of global operations at Micron.

Micron has committed to spending approximately $1 billion by 2028 to support its environmental targets to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 42% from operations (scope 1) by 2030. It also aspires to achieve net zero greenhouse gas emissions in operations and purchased energy by 2050; achieve 75% water conservation and 95% waste reduction, reuse and recycling globally in 2030; and source 100% renewable energy across its U.S. operations by the end of 2025.

Micron takes a multifaceted approach toward meeting its global net zero operational target. This includes investing in advanced abatement systems, prioritizing use of gases with lower global warming potential, sourcing energy-efficient equipment and purchasing renewable instead of fossil fuel-generated energy.