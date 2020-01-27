MHI Vestas Installs Turbine Prototype

Following the V174-9.5 MW turbine’s market launch in February 2019, the prototype has been successfully installed at Østerild National Test Center in Denmark.

The robust test program at the Danish test center will enable MHI Vestas to thoroughly monitor the reliability and performance output of the company’s flagship offshore wind turbine.

“The construction of the V174-9.5 MW prototype at Østerild is a much-needed signal that Denmark aims to retain leadership in the wind sector’s industrial testing and verification programs,” says Torben Hvid Larsen, CTO of MHI Vestas. “Now, with our latest flagship turbine constructed, we look forward to putting the turbine through its paces ahead of our first commercial projects.”

With limited design changes, the V174-9.5 MW prototype builds on the proven V164 platform, generating more energy from lower wind speeds. With 85-meter blades, the turbine has a tip height of 197 meters and a rotor diameter of 174 meters. The turbines are configured for worldwide application and engineered for IEC T.

The 934 MW order pipeline for the V174-9.5 MW turbine comprises projects throughout Europe and the Asia Pacific. The first units are scheduled for commercial installation as part of the German offshore wind projects, Baltic Eagle and Arcadis Ost 1, in 2022.

MHI Vestas Offshore Wind is a joint venture between Vestas Wind Systems A/S, 50%, and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (MHI), 50%. The company’s focus is to design, manufacture, install and service wind turbines for the offshore wind industry.

Photo: The V174-9.5 MW turbine