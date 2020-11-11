MHI Vestas Equips Scottish Floating Offshore Wind Farm

MHI Vestas, a 50:50 joint venture between Vestas Wind Systems A/S and Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, has installed the first V164 9.5 MW turbine, one of the most powerful turbines in use at a floating wind project, at the installation harbor for the Kincardine floating offshore wind farm.

The first V164-9.5 MW turbine was installed on a Principle Power WindFloat platform, the first of five such units to be installed at the Kincardine project. This advance in turbine nameplate capacity is a continuation of MHI Vestas’ floating wind credentials, including the recent installation of WindFloat Atlantic.

“We are proud to have the most powerful turbines installed on a floating offshore wind platform,” says Allan Birk Wisby, project director at MHI Vestas. “The V164-9.5 MW turbines are an excellent fit for the Kincardine project. It is a great achievement for the team to have completed the first installation at the quayside. We look forward to completing the remaining four units.”

The five units at the project will be installed about 15 km off the coast of Kincardineshire, Scotland, at water depths ranging from 60 m to 80 m. This first 9.5 MW unit is expected to be anchored at the project site in December.

Kincardine, being developed by Cobra Group, is set to be the largest floating wind farm in the world by nameplate capacity.