MGE Gains Approval to Purchase Share of Wisconsin Wind Farm

Madison Gas and Electric (MGE), in partnership with Wisconsin Public Service (WPS), a subsidiary of WEC Energy Group, has received approval from the Public Service Commission of Wisconsin (PSCW) to purchase part of the Red Barn Wind Farm.

MGE will own 9.1 MW of the 92 MW development, which will be built in the towns of Wingville and Clifton in Grant County.

“The Red Barn Wind Farm will help MGE to meet future energy and capacity needs cost-effectively as we continue our ongoing transition to a more sustainable energy supply,” says Jeff Keebler, MGE’s chairman, president and CEO. “We are working every day toward net-zero carbon electricity by 2050 for all our customers. We have said since announcing our net-zero goal, if we can go further faster through partnerships with our customers and the evolution of new technologies, we will.”

The Red Barn Wind Farm will be developed by PRC Wind and constructed by ALLETE Clean Energy. The approximately 12,000-acre project will feature 28 turbines. WPS will own the remaining 82.5 MW.

Construction is expected to begin this year; the wind farm is expected to begin serving customers by the end of the year.